Wednesday September 16, 2020
Bewley’s to reopen as it agrees to clear rent arrears with landlord

Ronan Group demands an ‘unequivocal commitment in writing’ that Bewley’s will recommence trading in the coming weeks

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
15th September, 2020
Bewley’s on Grafton street will reopen its doors. Inset; Johnny Ronan

Bewley’s will reopen its Grafton Street café after reaching an agreement with its landlord, Ronan Group.

In a letter to Ronan Group on Friday, Bewley’s Café, operated by the Campbell family, said it has raised appropriate finances and is now in a position to clear the arrears on its rent, along with interest and legal costs.

In a reply to the letter, the Ronan Group has said it required...

