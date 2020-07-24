Bewley’s tells Grafton Street landlord it can clear rent arrears

Bewley’s could be set to reopen its historic café on Grafton Street in Dublin after informing its landlord that it is in a position to clear the arrears on its rent.

The café shut temporarily in mid-March due to pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. The Campbell family, which operated it, later announced that it would not reopen.

The Grafton Street premises is owned by Johnny Ronan’s development firm Ronan Group, while the...