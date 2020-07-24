Saturday July 25, 2020
Bewley’s tells Grafton Street landlord it can clear rent arrears

The historic property could be set to reopen, having been closed since March

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
24th July, 2020
Bewley‘s on Grafton Street in Dublin: the historic premises is owned by developer Johnny Ronan’s RGRE firm

Bewley’s could be set to reopen its historic café on Grafton Street in Dublin after informing its landlord that it is in a position to clear the arrears on its rent.

The café shut temporarily in mid-March due to pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. The Campbell family, which operated it, later announced that it would not reopen.

The Grafton Street premises is owned by Johnny Ronan’s development firm Ronan Group, while the...

