‘Bespoke’ safety measures needed to ensure Covid safety, hospitality industry told
‘If we do not engender a sense of a collective effort, it will severely hamper our capacity to get transmission under control,’ the government has told representatives from the restaurant, pub and nightclub industries
Hospitality stakeholders have been warned that they must play a role in creating a “sense of a collective effort” when it comes to measures designed to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Representatives from the restaurant, pub and nightlife industries this afternoon met with government officials at a meeting called amid concern over rising case numbers.
In a briefing note circulated ahead of the meeting, hospitality figures were told that compliance measures should “become...
