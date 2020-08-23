Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Barbados seeks closer economic ties with Ireland

Prime minister Mia Mottley says a new tourism and investment plan stems from the two nations’ historic connections – and a shared swear word

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd August, 2020
Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados: her government will soon launch an advertising campaign in Ireland aimed at increasing demand for direct flights from the country

A Cromwellian connection and shared pronunciation of a swear word are part of the Barbados government’s new push for increased tourism and investment from Ireland.

Mia Mottley, the Caribbean island’s prime minister, told the Business Post that her government wants to increase the economic links between the countries following the investments by some of Ireland’s richest men in the island.

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel is a prominent telecommunications...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Proposed hotel may be scrapped over lack of meeting rooms

Aloft owner says changes required to plans for 100-bedroom hotel near Dublin Airport, but council raises public safety concerns

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Couple planning to turn disused corn mill into a €8m distillery and tourist attraction

Application launched for complex to produce Irish whiskey and gin in east Galway village

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

‘It was our fault’: Jay Bourke on pub party scenes

The Dublin restaurateur accepts responsibility for the flouting of social distancing rules shown in a viral video from his Berlin D2 pub

Róisín Burke | 5 days ago