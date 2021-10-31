Bar veteran Bourke advises hospitality group buying up Dublin venues

Jay Bourke, the longstanding Dublin bar and club operator, is working as a consultant with the newly-established Dunmore hospitality group which is buying up venues in Dublin.

Bourke is running the Wellington pub on Baggot Street, which Dunmore acquired off market for around €2.3 million last month, and will be involved at Walters in Dún Laoghaire, the group’s second bar acquisition.

Previously owned by Alan Clancy’s House hospitality business, Walters has...