Bar veteran Bourke advises hospitality group buying up Dublin venues

Dunmore has appointed the former owner of RíRá and the Globe to run the Wellington pub on Baggot Street and also advise on food, drink and venue design

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
31st October, 2021
Jay Bourke, although disqualified as a director since 2017, is working as a consultant for Dunmore Group in the running of its Dublin venues. Picture: Collins

Jay Bourke, the longstanding Dublin bar and club operator, is working as a consultant with the newly-established Dunmore hospitality group which is buying up venues in Dublin.

Bourke is running the Wellington pub on Baggot Street, which Dunmore acquired off market for around €2.3 million last month, and will be involved at Walters in Dún Laoghaire, the group’s second bar acquisition.

Previously owned by Alan Clancy’s House hospitality business, Walters has...

