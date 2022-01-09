At your service: Why restaurants are facing a battle to win back workers
The pandemic has forced restaurant and bar staff out of work and onto the PUP – but now that things are reopening, they are not returning. What can be done to save the sector?
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Treasa Walsh worked in Irish restaurants during the best and worst of times over the last 20 years. She made drinks, served meals and managed restaurants, including at award-winning establishments such as Dublin’s Chapter One, Bang, Etto and Drury Buildings.
But by 2019, she had had enough and walked away for a job in the banking sector.
“I wanted to wake up at the same time every morning and eat three meals a day,” she...
