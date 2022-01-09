Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

At your service: Why restaurants are facing a battle to win back workers

The pandemic has forced restaurant and bar staff out of work and onto the PUP – but now that things are reopening, they are not returning. What can be done to save the sector?

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
9th January, 2022
At your service: Why restaurants are facing a battle to win back workers
Chez Max is offering a significant salary for a new head chef as restaurants struggle to recruit staff

Treasa Walsh worked in Irish restaurants during the best and worst of times over the last 20 years. She made drinks, served meals and managed restaurants, including at award-winning establishments such as Dublin’s Chapter One, Bang, Etto and Drury Buildings.

But by 2019, she had had enough and walked away for a job in the banking sector.

“I wanted to wake up at the same time every morning and eat three meals a day,” she...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Brennan, founder of Amaris Hotel Group. ‘Our deep sectoral knowledge and experience of transforming, rebranding and managing hotels is highly complementary to Henderson Park’s investment and asset management expertise within the sector’. Picture: Barry Cronin

Amaris sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park

Hospitality Róisín Burke

Correction and apology

Hospitality Business Post
Nicky Logue, general manager of the InterContinental Hotel in Dublin. ‘We’ve taken rooms in other hotels to facilitate overseas staff until they find accommodation. It’s not something we have ever had to do ever before.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin hotels are now paying for staff accommodation due to housing crisis

Hospitality Killian Woods
Dublin City Council had raised a number of concerns about the redevelopment, including the proposed demolition of buildings on Henry Street.

Hammerson submits revised plans for Moore Street after Council flags daylight, privacy and demolition concerns

Hospitality Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1