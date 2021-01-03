Subscribe Today
Ashford Castle boss fears an exodus of Covid-weary staff

Niall Rochford says uncertainty is driving key personnel towards more secure jobs at multinationals

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
3rd January, 2021
Ashford Castle boss fears an exodus of Covid-weary staff
Niall Rochford, general manager at Ashford Castle Hotel in Cong, Co Mayo. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Staff retention is likely to be the biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry this year, according to the general manager of Ashford Castle.

Niall Rochford told the Business Post that the estate in Cong in Co Mayo is seeing staff take up roles in other sectors that are seen as more secure.

“We’re losing some really key staff to multinational companies in Galway that obviously can deliver secure employment. That is going to...

