Sunday June 21, 2020
Aran islanders choose health over wealth as tourism businesses remain shut

Inisheer poll shows 92 per cent don’t want to risk a coronavirus outbreak

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
21st June, 2020
Michael Gill on Inis Mór, Aran Islands: islanders worry about reopening. Picture: Andrew Downes

The Aran Islands were quick to close to visitors when Covid-19 reached the country, but it appears they may be slower to emerge from lockdown.

Last week, an island-wide poll was conducted on Inisheer to measure the mood of locals and business owners. They voted, overwhelmingly, that they would prefer to keep the islands shut for the coming months and write off the summer season than risk an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Enda Conneely, chairman...

