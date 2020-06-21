Aran islanders choose health over wealth as tourism businesses remain shut

The Aran Islands were quick to close to visitors when Covid-19 reached the country, but it appears they may be slower to emerge from lockdown.

Last week, an island-wide poll was conducted on Inisheer to measure the mood of locals and business owners. They voted, overwhelmingly, that they would prefer to keep the islands shut for the coming months and write off the summer season than risk an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Enda Conneely, chairman...