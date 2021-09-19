Subscribe Today
Log In

Hospitality

Alfies’ infamous bucket of coins proves small change next to €554k profit

Dublin restaurant received negative media coverage last week after a former employee was paid his wages in five-cent pieces

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
19th September, 2021
Alfies’ infamous bucket of coins proves small change next to €554k profit
Last week, Alfies made headlines worldwide after a viral Twitter post showed it paid Rian Keogh, a former staff member, his final pay package in a bucket full of five-cent coins.

Alfies, the Dublin restaurant that was at the centre of controversy last week for paying a staff member in 27 kilograms worth of five-cent coins, has banked more than 40 tons worth of profit in recent years.

Last week, a post which went viral on Twitter revealed that the South William Street restaurant paid a former employee his final pay of €355 in 7,100 five-cent coins.

A five-cent coin weighs approximately 3.92 grams. The latest company accounts for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David L’Estrange, owner of the Dockers Pub, with his daughter Jill, who designed the revamped interior. Picture: Fergal Phillips

U2’s old docklands haunt set to reopen

Hospitality Róisín Burke 2 hours ago
Jordan Bailey of Aimsir restaurant at Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: A little piece of heaven where the stars appear limitless

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 1 day ago
Flavia Lombardo at Grano on Manor Street in Dublin 7, where Roberto Mungo is serving up the best of Calabrian food and wine. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Beat the gridlock blues at a Stoneybatter stand-out

Hospitality Gillian Nelis 1 week ago
Michael Heffernan (left) with his mother, Margaret, and father, Dr Andrew Heffernan in 2007. Picture: Tony O’Shea

Heffernan hotels record lockdown losses of €3.85m

Hospitality Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1