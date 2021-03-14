Subscribe Today
Hospitality

A Tail of two pubs as Stag’s Head owner leans into food business

New bar and seafood restaurant being created to even up the odds in a post-pandemic pubs market which is likely to be food-led

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
14th March, 2021

Louis Fitzgerald, the pub mogul behind Dublin’s Stag’s Head and Kehoes Pic: Feargal Ward

Louis Fitzgerald, the pub mogul behind Dublin’s Stag’s Head and Kehoes, is planning to launch a new bar and seafood restaurant.

The serial pub owner is expecting to launch the Stag’s Tail when pandemic-related restrictions are lifted later this year.

The Fitzgerald Group said food would be integral to the future of the pub business post-pandemic in Ireland, putting the Stag’s Head at a disadvantage compared to other venues....

