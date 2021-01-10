Subscribe Today
A case for solidarity: how supporting certain sectors to stay shut will allow society to reopen

The continuing affordability of borrowing means we can pay the hospitality sector to stay closed, safeguarding jobs and businesses and allowing schools to open, as Alan Barrett of ESRI has suggested

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th January, 2021
The state can afford to shutter parts of the economy such as hospitality for months and properly compensate business owners in those sectors for doing so, according to the ESRI’s Alan Barrett

News of a €19 billion hole in the state’s finances will perhaps never again be met as sanguinely as it was last Tuesday afternoon when Paschal Donohoe unveiled the latest round of exchequer figures.

A deficit of such scale is a reflection of the serious financial trauma inflicted on the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the degree to which the government has stepped up to support the incomes of...

