A case for solidarity: how supporting certain sectors to stay shut will allow society to reopen
The continuing affordability of borrowing means we can pay the hospitality sector to stay closed, safeguarding jobs and businesses and allowing schools to open, as Alan Barrett of ESRI has suggested
News of a €19 billion hole in the state’s finances will perhaps never again be met as sanguinely as it was last Tuesday afternoon when Paschal Donohoe unveiled the latest round of exchequer figures.
A deficit of such scale is a reflection of the serious financial trauma inflicted on the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the degree to which the government has stepped up to support the incomes of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Restaurant sector: ‘We’re in for serious, serious problems in 2021’
Restaurateurs worry how long more their businesses can hold out, even with state supports. But some see a glimmer of hope as the Covid-19 vaccines start to arrive
Ashford Castle boss fears an exodus of Covid-weary staff
Niall Rochford says uncertainty is driving key personnel towards more secure jobs at multinationals
P3 invests €350,000 in new German office as it looks to expand in rest of Europe and US
Dublin-based hotel booking engine developer takes on 14 more customers during pandemic and plans to add 15 employees to staff
The Secret Restaurateur
Each month, our anonymous restaurant owner lifts the lid on life in the hospitality business. Today, they write about a Christmas full of uncertainty and stress