With Covid, some are more equal than others

They called it the great leveller, but when the dust finally settles on this pandemic, the 2020 coronavirus will have been anything but.

“Covid-19 will certainly not be the great leveller,” Cathal McCrory, a research assistant professor in the Department of Medical Gerontology at Trinity College said.

McCrory, who is also a lead researcher on the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda) said international data had already shown this to be the case.