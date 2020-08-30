Winter of discontent looms as coronavirus refuses to go away

Ireland may not be heading for another nationwide lockdown just yet, but we are undeniably battening down the hatches for a winter of discontent and disruption.
Another week of high infection numbers means our 14-day average has risen to 33 cases per 10,000 people – far fewer than Spain and France, but significantly above Britain, Germany and Italy, and on a par with outlier Sweden.
The R or reproduction number has come down but still hovers ominously...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team