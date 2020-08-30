Winter of discontent looms as coronavirus refuses to go away

Ireland may not be heading for another nationwide lockdown just yet, but we are undeniably battening down the hatches for a winter of discontent and disruption.

Another week of high infection numbers means our 14-day average has risen to 33 cases per 10,000 people – far fewer than Spain and France, but significantly above Britain, Germany and Italy, and on a par with outlier Sweden.

The R or reproduction number has come down but still hovers ominously...