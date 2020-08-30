Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Winter of discontent looms as coronavirus refuses to go away

A second lockdown is not on the cards just yet, but the Covid-19 infection numbers make gloomy reading for medics, politicians and the public alike

30th August, 2020
The Molly Malone statue sporting a mask in Dublin city centre: it’s expected people will be keeping doctors busy with the schools back, Covid-19 and ‘the usual winter stuff’ Picture: Collins

Ireland may not be heading for another nationwide lockdown just yet, but we are undeniably battening down the hatches for a winter of discontent and disruption.

Another week of high infection numbers means our 14-day average has risen to 33 cases per 10,000 people – far fewer than Spain and France, but significantly above Britain, Germany and Italy, and on a par with outlier Sweden.

The R or reproduction number has come down but still hovers ominously...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

School return may be safer than we think

As almost one million children return to schools across the country, anxiety about Covid-19 is high, but international evidence about the risk of infection is reassuring

Priscilla Lynch | 4 hours ago

Tomás Ryan: Defeating the virus is a race against time

Testing and tracing are our best tools against the spread of Covid-19, but we urgently need to accelerate and streamline the process

Tomás Ryan | 4 hours ago

Japanese group backs day hospital plan

Health venture 4th Practice runs a large primary care centre in Mallow, and plans ten more community based centres over the next three years

Róisín Burke | 4 hours ago