Thursday May 21, 2020
Will Michael O'Leary's character make or break Ryanair?

Business Post columnist and broadcaster Matt Cooper joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the low cost airline and its embattled chief executive

21st May, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
