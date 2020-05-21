Will Michael O'Leary's character make or break Ryanair?

Melanie Crowley, head of employment law at Mason, Hayes & Curran on best practices for employers managing the return of staff to the office
Business Post columnist and broadcaster Matt Cooper joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the low cost airline and its embattled chief executive
Susan Mitchell, the Business Post‘s health editor, speaks to Dr Cillian De Gascun, a consultant virologist and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team, on the European response to the coronavirus, the role of children in its transmission and how many people could ultimately be infected in Ireland