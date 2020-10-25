Why an EU booster shot might benefit national health systems

Vytenis Andriukaitis served as the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety during the executive’s last term, finishing up in November of last year. Within three months of handing over the reins, the continent and the commission were grappling with a global pandemic.
“When we started our mandate in 2014, we were dealing with the Ebola crisis in Africa,” Andriukaitis told the Business Post. “It was a very dangerous situation and it could...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team