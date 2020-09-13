Sunday September 13, 2020
Why a Covid elimination strategy may offer the best hope of a normal life

As coronavirus cases continue to rise and our testing system reaches full capacity, we need an inclusive debate on where we go from here

13th September, 2020
More widespread testing is central to an elimination policy. Photo: AFP/Getty

In the continued absence of a vaccine, two broad strategies are being used internationally to combat the coronavirus pandemic: partial suppression and elimination.

To date, our health authorities have failed to communicate a cohesive plan but, in practice, Ireland’s strategy resembles one of partial suppression. This involves accepting that the virus is here to stay while committing to interventions aimed at preventing our hospitals, and in particular our intensive care units, from being over-run....

Related Stories

Start-up to roll out Covid-19 test results that take 24 hours

Vida Care offers private-testing for the likes of schools and businesses that want to take a ‘proactive approach’, says its chief executive

Róisín Burke | 9 hours ago

A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not what the country needs

Instead of constantly firefighting the virus and relying on a one-size fits all approach, a graded system of alerts that could be implemented on a regional basis should aim to suppress the virus as much as possible

Tomás Ryan | 9 hours ago

Anxious wait to see if latest Covid plan makes the grade

As the capital hits red alert due to rises in case numbers, the cabinet meets this week to finalise its anti-Covid-19 plan. But is it going to work?

Danielle Barron | 9 hours ago