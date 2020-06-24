Wednesday June 24, 2020
What’s next for Irish workers in the US?

With visas suspended, green cards paused and the coronavirus surging in numerous US states, Bruce Morrison, former Democratic congressman, and Marion McKeone, US correspondent for the Business Post, join Nadine O'Regan to discuss the harsh realities at play in America.

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
24th June, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
