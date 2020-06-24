What’s next for Irish workers in the US?

As the country emerges from lockdown, many Irish people are anxious, stressed or traumatised, and the cost of not helping them now could be significant
With visas suspended, green cards paused and the coronavirus surging in numerous US states, Bruce Morrison, former Democratic congressman, and Marion McKeone, US correspondent for the Business Post, join Nadine O'Regan to discuss the harsh realities at play in America.
Coronavirus infections in areas that appeared to have ‘crushed the curve’ raise fears of a second wave as travel restrictions are lifted
Despite a lack of guarantees around reinfection, customers believe results could be useful for ‘immunity passports’