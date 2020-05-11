What now for the disco dancer? Sunil Sharpe on post-Covid clubbing

As the Asthma Society of Ireland prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan, its chief executive explains why flexibility is key in uncertain times
The DJ and ‘Give Us The Night’ campaigner discusses what Ireland’s nightlife after lockdown could look like
As the Asthma Society of Ireland prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan, its chief executive explains why flexibility is key in uncertain times
Initiative may include antibody testing to help determine the true extent of the virus’s spread in nursing homes
The advisory expert panel has served the government well. Let it continue to do its job without being handicapped by outside political skulduggery