What happens on a ventilator?

A healthy lung has almost no substance. “It’s like a sponge. There is much more air than tissue,” said Professor John Laffey, a Galway-based consultant in anaesthesia and intensive care medicine.

Covid-19 changes all that. It can cause a sticky fluid to fill the air sacs, which impedes the free flow of oxygen. As the lungs fill up with this liquid (called oedema fluid), the lung texture begins to feel like...