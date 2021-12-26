Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

What can we do to stop Omicron?

We look at four possible solutions to beat the latest Covid variant

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
26th December, 2021
What can we do to stop Omicron?
There are increasing calls for the government to supply N95 or FFP2 masks to all healthcare workers. Picture: Getty

FFP2 masks

Experts have called on the government to rapidly adopt effective interventions such as supplying N95 or FFP2 masks to all healthcare workers, and recommending their use to the public.

Currently, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) advises the public to use surgical masks instead of cloth masks. But a recent study found that “tight-fitting FFP2 masks provide 75 times better protection compared to well-fitting surgical masks”.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The health service has been under unrelenting pressure. Personnel at all levels have shown a remarkable, and sometimes overlooked and undervalued, resilience. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Public holiday is not what those fighting on Covid frontline need

Health Tony O'Brien
A mural of a healthcare worker in Harold’s Cross in Dublin: the emergence of Omicron has changed the game yet again. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Higher cases, fewer deaths: the enigma of Omicron

Health Rachel Lavin
An independent advisory committee has recommended changes to the deferral policy on gay and bisexual men giving blood. Picture: Getty

Donnelly set to lift ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood

Health Daniel Murray
Paxlovid has proven effective in preventing people becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill given emergency go-ahead by Europe’s medicines watchdog

Health Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1