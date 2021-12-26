What can we do to stop Omicron?

FFP2 masks

Experts have called on the government to rapidly adopt effective interventions such as supplying N95 or FFP2 masks to all healthcare workers, and recommending their use to the public.

Currently, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) advises the public to use surgical masks instead of cloth masks. But a recent study found that “tight-fitting FFP2 masks provide 75 times better protection compared to well-fitting surgical masks”.