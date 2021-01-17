Subscribe Today
Health

We’re paying the price for ignored advice on lifting of lockdowns

The government’s mistake is that it continues to regard public health and economic wellbeing as competing interests, forever diametrically opposed to each other, instead of recognising that one can’t thrive without the other

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
17th January, 2021
We’re paying the price for ignored advice on lifting of lockdowns
The decision to reopen the economy and society to the extent that the government did, at a quicker pace than in the summer

When ministers met in late November to decide the degree to which public health restrictions should be eased to facilitate a “meaningful” Christmas they no doubt did so with good intentions.

Despite what some would have you think, politicians are generally well intentioned, publicly minded people who operate with the best interests of the country at heart.

That does not mean, however, that they are impervious to poor decision-making, especially in areas outside...

