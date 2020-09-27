We are only at the beginning in the fight against Covid-19

Earlier this week, an Oireachtas committee heard arguments from Dr Johan Giesecke, the former chief epidemiologist in Sweden for a “controlled spread” of Covid-19 among Ireland’s under-60 population.
Although Giesecke was keen to emphasise that this would not be with the aim of achieving “herd immunity”, he admitted that it would be a “by-product” of such a strategy, under which safeguards would be put in place to protect older people and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team