Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

We are only at the beginning in the fight against Covid-19

As we grapple with the question of post-infection immunity, experts point out that even if a vaccine were found tomorrow, it could not totally eradicate the scourge of coronavirus

27th September, 2020
Facing a strange new enemy: people out during Covid-19 restrictions Picture: Fergal Phillips

Earlier this week, an Oireachtas committee heard arguments from Dr Johan Giesecke, the former chief epidemiologist in Sweden for a “controlled spread” of Covid-19 among Ireland’s under-60 population.

Although Giesecke was keen to emphasise that this would not be with the aim of achieving “herd immunity”, he admitted that it would be a “by-product” of such a strategy, under which safeguards would be put in place to protect older people and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Visits to nursing homes allowed in regions below level 3 restrictions

Framework for managing nursing homes under new levelled restrictions plan is set to be published this week

Daniel Murray | 8 hours ago

Hospitals at full capacity as surge in Covid-19 cases feared

Elective care could be paused nationwide as part of contingency plans

Daniel Murray | 8 hours ago

Preparing for the dreaded second wave

With cases of coronavirus on the rise, our hospitals are already full to capacity with non-Covid patients. What will happen when the full force of it hits?

Daniel Murray | 8 hours ago