Watt’s €20m ‘letter of comfort’ raises hard questions

The fact that the secretary-general at the Department of Health committed to spending €2 million per year of department money on Tony Holohan’s Trinity appointment without informing the minister will lead to more controversy

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Cónal Thomas - avatar

Cónal Thomas
17th April, 2022
Watt’s €20m ‘letter of comfort’ raises hard questions
Robert Watt: the arrangement that the secretary-general of the Department of Health made with Trinity is now the subject of an external review. Picture: Bryan Meade

The publication at 10.30pm last Tuesday of what Robert Watt said was a “letter of comfort” to Trinity College Dublin that the government would underwrite up to €20 million for Tony Holohan’s secondment to the university will lead to weeks of scrutiny.

The arrangement that the secretary general of the Department of Health made with Trinity is now the subject of an external review initiated by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for...

