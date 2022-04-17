Watt’s €20m ‘letter of comfort’ raises hard questions
The fact that the secretary-general at the Department of Health committed to spending €2 million per year of department money on Tony Holohan’s Trinity appointment without informing the minister will lead to more controversy
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The publication at 10.30pm last Tuesday of what Robert Watt said was a “letter of comfort” to Trinity College Dublin that the government would underwrite up to €20 million for Tony Holohan’s secondment to the university will lead to weeks of scrutiny.
The arrangement that the secretary general of the Department of Health made with Trinity is now the subject of an external review initiated by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: Junior doctors’ case deserves the government and media’s urgent attention
Despite two years of lauding and applauding our health service and endless political platitudes about the debt we owe our health service staff, relations between doctors and the government could hardly be worse
Doubts over new Covid advisory group amid Holohan fallout
Team set up to replace Nphet yet to meet
Government plans new push on €252k consultants contract
‘Revised’ proposal to be presented to medics is based on same salary for public-only contracts as last year
New master of Rotunda allowed to work privately off-site
Professor Seán Daly is obliged under the terms of this contract to do 39 hours a week of public work in the Rotund