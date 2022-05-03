Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Watt says cancellation of Holohan’s TCD post a ‘matter of regret’

Top civil servant to tell politicians details around funding of chief medical officer’s salary yet to be agreed

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd May, 2022
Watt says cancellation of Holohan’s TCD post a ‘matter of regret’
Robert Watt: ‘It is a matter of regret to me that, what I viewed as an important and innovative proposal for increasing our public health capacity in Ireland, is not now going ahead’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Robert Watt, the secretary general of the Department of Health, will tomorrow tell TDs the funding of Tony Holohan’s now-cancelled professorship post at Trinity College Dublin was to be agreed between the university, the Department of Health and the Health Research Board (HRB).

Watt will tomorrow appear in front of the Oireachtas health committee where he will tell members that it is a “matter of regret” to him that the appointment of Holohan,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Antonia Heffernan opted for a bilateral mastectomy and an oophorectomy (removal of the ovaries) after she discovered that she had the BRCA gene. Picture: Bryan Meade

A lottery of life: How a routine test changed a woman’s life

Health Arlene Harris
St Vincent\&#039;s Hospital: Earlier this month, Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, said the pandemic bonus would be paid in the “next available payroll”. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hospital staff told pandemic bonus will not be included in April pay packet

Health Killian Woods
Stephen Donnelly was asked to provide clarity on several serious issues relating to the Department of Health’s oversight of the HSE’s finances. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

McGrath questioned Donnelly over HSE governance after health tapes revelations

Health Aaron Rogan
‘This week, around 9,500 families continue to watch their young people suffer as they wait in line for treatment across all the psychological services.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Consistent underfunding of our mental health services is a national shame

Health Susan O'Keeffe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1