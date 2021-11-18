Watt appointment to Department of Health ‘damaged public trust’, draft report says

The government followed “no formal process” when appointing Robert Watt secretary general of the Department of Health on a salary of €292,000, according to a report which will be published later today.

And Watt, who first took on the role in January 2021, showed a lack of regard for the work of an Oireachtas committee by declining to attend a hearing on the issue, the cross-party review said.

The report, a draft copy of...