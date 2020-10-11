Watchdog urges swift state action on mental healthcare due to impact of Covid-19

The government must fast-track its plans for improved mental healthcare, a watchdog has warned.
The Mental Health Commission has said better services and awareness campaigns are vital due to the impact of Covid-19.
John Farrelly, the agency’s chief executive, has written to Mary Butler, the junior minister with responsibility for mental health, asking that the policies in the National Mental Health Promotion and Support Plan are prioritised.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team