Monday May 11, 2020
Warning over lockdown relaxation as test results continue to be delayed

Expert Paul Moynagh urges the government to test all citizens regularly and to strive for an end-to-end turnaround time of between 24 and 48 hours

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
10th May, 2020
Dr Matt Ó Tuathail, a Dublin-based GP, said his patients were waiting up to seven days for results.

Doctors and patients across the country continue to experience delays in getting Covid-19 test results, creating obvious risks as lockdown restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.

GPs have said that while patients were now being offered same day, or next day, appointments for samples to be taken, a significant number were still waiting a week and longer for the results. This is despite assurances that results would be forthcoming within three to four days...

