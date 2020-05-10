Warning over lockdown relaxation as test results continue to be delayed

Doctors and patients across the country continue to experience delays in getting Covid-19 test results, creating obvious risks as lockdown restrictions are eased in the coming weeks.
GPs have said that while patients were now being offered same day, or next day, appointments for samples to be taken, a significant number were still waiting a week and longer for the results. This is despite assurances that results would be forthcoming within three to four days...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team