Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Vaccines ‘won’t be silver bullets for coronavirus’

Hopes that any of the Covid-19 vaccines being trialled will stop the spread of the virus are misplaced, according to a veteran pioneer in Aids research

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
8th November, 2020
William Haseltine, a former Harvard professor who has also worked in cancer and human genomics

The current crop of vaccine candidates will not stop the spread of Covid-19, according to an American scientist and businessman who was a pioneer in research into the HIV/Aids epidemic.

William Haseltine, a former Harvard professor who has also worked in cancer and human genomics, said that neither vaccines nor mass lockdowns would work better than a targeted strategy of early detection of the virus, followed by the isolation of small groups of infected...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How measures used to fight Covid-19 are leading to a reduction in other illnesses

There is a strong case for carrying on with measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing – to combat the seasonal flu – after the pandemic is over

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago

Legal claims put cancer screening services at risk, new head warns

Dr Fiona Murphy of the National Screening Service said that liabilities for missed cancers could run into the hundreds of millions of euro

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago

The true toll of Covid-19 will take years to establish

The best current method of quantifying the effect of the pandemic is by looking at excess death rates, but these too may be influenced by unseen factors

Danielle Barron | 6 hours ago