Vaccine trials were run to the highest regulatory standards says Icon drug trials leader

The Irish scientist who led the phase 3 clinical trial on the Covid-19 vaccine has said no corners were cut in carrying out the key scrutiny on the drug.

Dr Nuala Murphy, president of clinical research services at Dublin-headquartered drug-testing giant Icon, told the Business Post that the process met all the standards required by phase 3 trials and that it was speeded up by ongoing engagement with health authorities. Icon engaged 1,000 of its staff...