Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Vaccine rollout gathers pace but no quick fix yet

In spite of some initial hiccups, the programme is up and running but the advice is to ‘hold firm’ until herd immunity is established

Danielle Barron
17th January, 2021
Vaccine rollout gathers pace but no quick fix yet
Receiving the Covid jab: some hospitals have experienced teething problems with the rollout of the vaccine Picture: Getty

“Until such time as high levels of vaccination coverage are reached, the non-pharmaceutical protection measures need to continue. This is likely to be the case well into 2021.”

These were the words of Dr Lorraine Doherty, national clinical director of health protection, writing in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s monthly newsletter last week. They served as a timely reminder that despite the hope offered by vaccines, they alone will not turn the tide on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The decision to reopen the economy and society to the extent that the government did, at a quicker pace than in the summer

We’re paying the price for ignored advice on lifting of lockdowns

Health Peter O'Dwyer 3 hours ago
Huge crowds of Christmas shoppers on Grafton Street over the festive period Picture: RollingNews.ie

Wishful thinking led to Christmas catastrophe

Health Rachel Lavin 3 hours ago
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been described as a “game-changer” for Ireland, due to its easier storage and the high number of doses the country has secured.

State in bid to stock up on AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of approval

Health Daniel Murray 3 hours ago
Emer Cooke: We have just received a conditional marketing application for the AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

Third Covid-19 vaccine up for approval this month

Health Daniel Murray 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1