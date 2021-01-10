Vaccination nation: the race is on

Covid-19 has always been a numbers game. Now a new league table has emerged – not one that counts cases or deaths, but one that pits countries against each other in the race to vaccinate their citizens.

Three weeks after the first doses of Comirnaty, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, arrived in Ireland, our “slow and steady wins the race” approach has come in for much criticism. And those decrying the dilatory manner of the vaccine rollout...