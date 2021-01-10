Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Vaccination nation: the race is on

As the government ramps up the rollout effort to seven days a week, how do we compare to other countries?

Danielle Barron
10th January, 2021
Vaccination nation: the race is on
Clinical Nurse Manager, Margaret Long is pictured getting her vaccine from Staff Nurse and Peer Vaccinator Denise Reynolds

Covid-19 has always been a numbers game. Now a new league table has emerged – not one that counts cases or deaths, but one that pits countries against each other in the race to vaccinate their citizens.

Three weeks after the first doses of Comirnaty, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, arrived in Ireland, our “slow and steady wins the race” approach has come in for much criticism. And those decrying the dilatory manner of the vaccine rollout...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nurse Margaret Frahill pictured outside the Mercy Hospital, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow start, with a below average vaccination rate compared to other European countries

Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
Under the plan to utilise private hospital capacity, the HSE will pay for access on a per bed basis based on the amount ordinarily paid by private health insurers

HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Musgrave highlighted how through the HSE tender process, home care pay was calculated on the basis of hours, not the skill set the carer has

Home care industry wants workforce review to meet HSE’s ambitious growth plans

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1