US giant UPMC snaps up Aut Even hospital in Kilkenny

UPMC, the American healthcare giant, has acquired the Aut Even hospital in Kilkenny in the company’s latest takeover in Ireland. No price on the deal was disclosed.

The hospital had been owned by Beltany Finance, an entity controlled by US bank Goldman Sachs, which acquired the loans behind the hospital several years ago from receivers at KPMG.

Aut Even had changed hands several times over the last two decades and was once part...