Updated costs on new children’s hospital cannot be released, says Watt

Secretary general at Department of Health says discussion of dates or costs could compromise delivery of project beset by controversy and delays

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th June, 2021
David Gunning, the chief executive of the hospital’s development board, told the PAC in February that the €1.7 billion project may not open until 2024. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Department of Health has said it’s not in a position to release up to date information on the latest costings or timelines for the National Children’s Hospital, correspondence shows.

A report on the progress of the project, which has been beset by controversy in recent years amid delays and rising costs, is currently being analysed by the Department of Health in an attempt to chart the best way forward.

