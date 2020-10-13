Tuesday October 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Unprecedented’ spending billed as chance to reform health system

The government has provided a record increase in the health budget to assist in the fight against Covid-19 and move towards a ‘more equitable model’

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
13th October, 2020
A total of €50 million is being made available for the funding of new drugs, ending the temporary pause on this process introduced this year due to budget overruns. Picture: Getty

The health service is to receive €4 billion in extra funding as part of Budget 2021 – the largest increase in the sector in the history of the state.

The additional funding will take next year’s health spending to just over €22 billion, with current expenditure making up €21 billion of that, and capital expenditure accounting for the other €1 billion.

According to the government, the additional money will be used to fund ongoing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Nursing homes report fails to find answers

As coronavirus outbreaks rise once more, the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee wants a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in residential settings

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Watchdog urges swift state action on mental healthcare due to impact of Covid-19

Mental Health Commission boss John Farrelly warns the pandemic has isolated people hit by grief, anxiety and stress

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Bedding down for a long, hard winter

Ireland is third-worst in the EU for ICU beds per capita. But there’s no quick fix to the problem

Danielle Barron | 2 days ago