‘Unprecedented’ spending billed as chance to reform health system

The health service is to receive €4 billion in extra funding as part of Budget 2021 – the largest increase in the sector in the history of the state.
The additional funding will take next year’s health spending to just over €22 billion, with current expenditure making up €21 billion of that, and capital expenditure accounting for the other €1 billion.
According to the government, the additional money will be used to fund ongoing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team