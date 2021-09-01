Subscribe Today
Uniphar reports €965m in revenue despite post-Brexit environment ‘risks’

The group credited 2021 acquisitions as pivotal to bolstering its high-performance commercial and clinical division

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st September, 2021
The group’s growth was bolstered by the acquisition of 36 Hickey’s pharmacy stores during 2020, bringing its total network of owned and franchised pharmacies in the Uniphar symbol group up to 373. Picture: Rolling News

Uniphar, the Irish unified healthcare services group, reported revenues of almost €1 billion for the first six months in 2021 and organic gross profit growth of more than 11 per cent.

The healthcare company generated €965 million in revenue and reported €41.4 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items (EBITDA) for the six months leading up to 30 June 2021. Total gross profit across the Group for this period totalled €134.3 million, representing...

