Uniphar reports €965m in revenue despite post-Brexit environment ‘risks’

Uniphar, the Irish unified healthcare services group, reported revenues of almost €1 billion for the first six months in 2021 and organic gross profit growth of more than 11 per cent.

The healthcare company generated €965 million in revenue and reported €41.4 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items (EBITDA) for the six months leading up to 30 June 2021. Total gross profit across the Group for this period totalled €134.3 million, representing...