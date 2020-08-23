Tusla puts 127 ‘at-risk’ unborn children on protection system

Tusla, the child and family agency, has placed 127 unborn children on its Child Protection Notification System deemed to be at risk of significant harm over the past 18 months.
The figures, which were provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, show that 79 unborn children were placed on Tusla's The Child Protection Notification System (CPNS) last year followed by 48 for the first six months of this year.
The CPNS is a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team