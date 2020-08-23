Sunday August 23, 2020
Tusla puts 127 ‘at-risk’ unborn children on protection system

The child and family protection agency has deemed the children to be at risk of significant harm

23rd August, 2020
This system is implemented by Tusla if it deems a child to be at risk

Tusla, the child and family agency, has placed 127 unborn children on its Child Protection Notification System deemed to be at risk of significant harm over the past 18 months.

The figures, which were provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, show that 79 unborn children were placed on Tusla's The Child Protection Notification System (CPNS) last year followed by 48 for the first six months of this year.

The CPNS is a...

