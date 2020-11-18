Tusla audit says high number of unallocated cases poses child protection risks

The ongoing high number of unallocated cases awaiting a social worker in Dublin south west/Kildare/west Wicklow continues to pose a risk to child protection in the area, according to an internal audit conducted by Tusla, the child and family agency.

At the end of June, the area reported 971 unallocated cases, representing 50 per cent of open cases (1,949). This was an increase of 26 on the May 2020 figure for unallocated cases.

Ongoing issues with the recruitment...