Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Troops on ground’ braced for impact as health service faces into autumn

With growing pandemic fatigue, medics on the frontline worry about the coming months as the country learns to live with Covid for at least the next year

16th August, 2020
2
People on Grafton Street last Friday as the country grapples with trying to get the economy back on its feet while pandemic fatigue sets in. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Almost six months into the coronavirus crisis, it is becoming clear that this is no short, sharp shock. Our initial panic has given way to a grudging realisation that the omnipresent threat of Covid-19 will transform how we live our lives for the foreseeable future.

We heard last week that the cabinet is attempting to devise a medium-term plan, spanning the next six to nine months, detailing how the country will deal with the challenges...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tomas Ryan: Let’s do all we can to keep Covid-19 at bay in schools

We will have to tread carefully with this month’s reopening, and learn lessons from the experience in other countries

Tomás Ryan | 14 hours ago

‘Moderate surge’ in Covid cases could overwhelm health service

Huge drop in number of patients referred for specialist hospital care prompts fears of backlog

Rachel Lavin | 14 hours ago

Puberty blockers will no longer be considered ‘fully reversible’

Irish doctors will not use the term ‘fully reversible’ in future, following a change in Britain’s NHS guidance on hormone treatment for transgender children

Aaron Rogan | 1 week ago