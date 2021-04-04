Top medic: ‘If the state can pay for Viagra, it can pay for morning sickness drugs’
Peter Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital, says hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe condition and it‘s reasonable to expect the drugs payment scheme to reimburse sufferers
If the state can fund Viagra, it should help cover the cost of drugs for extreme morning sickness for women during pregnancy, a leading consultant obstetrician has warned.
Peter Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital, has called for drugs used to treat hyperemesis gravidarum to be funded under the state’s drugs payment scheme. The condition is an extreme form or morning sickness that in rare cases can last the full length of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Over 300 administered vaccine doses not recorded as given to priority groups
HSE says failure to record cohort of vaccine recipient may be due to poor record keeping or a technical issue
Praxis Care to hire 400 new carers as demand for services grows
The charity, which supports people with mental health problems and learning difficulties, is open to recruiting from hospitality sector as training will be provided
Private hospitals cry foul over surge capacity fees
Legal action has been threatened after the HSE said certain beds made available to cater for Covid-19 patients would not be paid for
New Covid-19 condition adds to worries for expectant mothers
The news that recent stillbirths are associated with Covid-19 placentitis has reignited the debate on why mums-to-be are at the bottom of the vaccination priority list