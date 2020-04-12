Top doctors urge state to issue a clear roadmap out of Covid-19 crisis

Leading doctors are urging the government to outline a clear roadmap out of the Covid-19 crisis, amid growing confidence that the extreme measures being taken have successfully interrupted the spread of the virus.
It comes as attention is now turning to whether the HSE can increase its ability to rapidly test for the virus and carry out contract tracing. Both are seen as vital to ensuring long-term success in containing the virus, and to allow...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team