Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Top doctors urge state to issue a clear roadmap out of Covid-19 crisis

Growing confidence amid ‘stabilisation’ in number of new cases. Pressure now on HSE to ramp up testing as 14,500 people await results

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
12th April, 2020
Minister for Health Simon Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Education Minister Joe McHugh and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan in Government Buildings

Leading doctors are urging the government to outline a clear roadmap out of the Covid-19 crisis, amid growing confidence that the extreme measures being taken have successfully interrupted the spread of the virus.

It comes as attention is now turning to whether the HSE can increase its ability to rapidly test for the virus and carry out contract tracing. Both are seen as vital to ensuring long-term success in containing the virus, and to allow...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Forget the figures: only time will reveal the true Covid-19 death toll

Danielle Barron | 3 hours ago

A roadmap to a Covid-free Ireland

The country’s coronavirus containment strategy has been a qualified success – so far. Now medical experts’ thoughts are turning to an eventual exit strategy

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago

Susan Mitchell: Do not test the public’s patience by keeping the truth from them

Transparency should be seen as a help, not a hindrance, in our shared battle against Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 3 hours ago