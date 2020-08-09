Too early to get the party started as social haunts prove to be a virus’s best friend

“I can't see how people can be in packed pubs again as long as this virus is still with us and we don't have a vaccine or an effective treatment.”
These were the words of former health minister Simon Harris back in mid-April, at the peak of the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although his comments caused consternation at the time, four months on, the prospect of carefree carousing looks further away...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team