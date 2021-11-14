Tony O’Brien: We need health governance that is closer to the point of care
Trying to micro-manage a complex health and social care delivery system simply doesn’t work
In my last column in these pages, I mentioned that every former chief executive or director general of the HSE had pursued the goal of decentralising “control” within the organisation and how, in turn, each of these efforts had ultimately been undermined by either a failure by governments to follow through with required support and action, or through ongoing policy vacillation which substituted one set of incomplete changes for another new set.
Each...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: Someone who desired me has rejected me – how can I cope?
This week, chartered occupational psychologist Louize Carroll advises a reader who has been carrying out an online relationship behind her husband’s back
‘They know what to do if the cases are 6,000, and what to do if the cases are 600’ — departing head of test and trace
Niamh O’Beirne has led the country’s contact tracing system since April 2020 and is confident she leaves behind a system that can cope with more Covid-19 surges
More than 100,000 antigen tests sent to Irish households
The HSE has ordered two million antigen tests under EU procurement
Data from funeral site shows sharp rise in excess deaths in recent months
Analysis of listings on RIP.ie shows an estimated 800 excess deaths in the past four months alone