Tony O’Brien: Watt is just what the doctor ordered for Dept of Health

Robert Watt emerged last week as the surprise pick to lead the Department of Health. The 50-year-old is one of Ireland’s top civil servants and will bring unparalleled cross-government experience and influence to this role.

Watt’s track record shows that he is not afraid of a crisis or controversy. He has spent more than nine and a half years leading the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER). He was its first ever...