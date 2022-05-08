Subscribe Today
Tony O’Brien: Time is running out for Stephen Donnelly to leave a positive legacy in the Department of Health

The Minister for Health doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the things he has achieved and now he has just six months left to prove himself, but if Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane gets the job, he may find his troubles are only beginning

Tony O'Brien
8th May, 2022
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: there are many good things going on in the health space that go unnoticed. Picture: RollingNews

As the government approaches its two-year anniversary, the strange political atmosphere that has existed since Election 2020 and the pandemic emergency have now given way to full-blown adversarial politics. The two men at the centre of the gladiatorial arena of health politics, Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly and Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, are experiencing contrasting political fortunes and look to have very different political futures.

Donnelly is almost two...

