Tony O’Brien: Time for the briefings against Nphet and Holohan to stop

Last weekend, as the Taoiseach announced details of the road map to ease our current Covid-19 restrictions, someone was working clandestinely to undermine him and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).
The government had just approved a framework for the series of decisions that will hopefully lead us towards a new form of normal in five stages by about August 10, provided things go well. The framework had been developed and proposed by Nphet....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team