Tony O’Brien: The government should show the health service the money

Health has been a doorstep issue in this election like never before, and with good reason. We are going to the polls two weekends from now because of a planned Dáil motion of no confidence in Minister for Health Simon Harris. It was not a vote that the government would have won.
The in-tray awaiting the next health minister, whoever he or she is, will not be a pretty sight. It will be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team