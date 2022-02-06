Tony O’Brien: The children affected by the Camhs scandal have paid a terrible price but the consultants crisis is putting all health service users at risk

Dr Sean Maskey’s review of child and adolescent mental health services in Kerry’s Area A runs to 74 pages. It explains how 227 children treated by a non-consultant hospital doctor, identified as “NCHD1”, came to be exposed to a risk of significant harm through their diagnosis or treatment.

The risks included sedation, emotional and cognitive blunting, growth disturbance and serious weight changes, metabolic and endocrine disturbance, and psychological disturbance. Thirteen other...