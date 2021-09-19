Tony O’Brien: The apparent slow collapse of Sláintecare deserves more than a shrug of the shoulders

The resignations of Tom Keane and Laura Magahy from their senior roles in the implementation of Sláintecare ought to have been an alarming wake-up call for the entire government.

Instead, its response has been to downplay and media manage what is, in truth, an existential crisis for health service reform. Fixing the ills of the health service was a defining issue of Election 2020, and this government will be judged on its performance.

The...