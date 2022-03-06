Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Tony O’Brien: Service plan delay underscores health service dysfunction

The delay of 140 days between Budget 2022 last October and the publication of the HSE’s National Service Plan suggests the relationship between the HSE and the health department may be seriously strained

Tony O'Brien
6th March, 2022
Tony O’Brien: Service plan delay underscores health service dysfunction
Paul Reid, director general of the HSE and Stephen Donnelly. Minister for Health: the HSE’s 2022 National Service Plan was published last week, fully two months into the year which it is intended to cover

The 2022 HSE National Service Plan was published last Tuesday. This is the “contract” between the HSE and the Minister for Health by which the very significant funding allocated on budget day is shared out, particularly for new initiatives and service developments.

Budget day was October 12, last year. This means the service plan was published an unprecedented and frankly astonishing 140 days later, fully two months into this year. In the past, failing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Catherine Murphy: the PAC member said she was ‘somewhat uncomfortable’ with the committee’s decision. Picture: RollingNews

PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence

Health Daniel Murray
The HSA is tasked with ensuring employees are protected from work related injury and ill-health, enforcing occupational health and safety law, and promoting accident prevention. Picture: Getty

No home workplace inspections carried out by Health and Safety Authority

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Miesian Plaza in Dublin, the headquarters of the Department of Health: controversy over high level of spending on health

The health tapes: More recordings reveal a health service running blind

Health Aaron Rogan
Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health: under direction from his department and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform last year, the HSE has also handed back €267 million in surplus funding which it carried over from unspent 2020 funding

New health tapes: Claims of ‘horror of waste’ in HSE, ‘batshit’ targets and an absence of ‘fear or respect’

Health Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1