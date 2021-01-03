Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got

We can make this third lockdown our last by aggressively suppressing the virus, serially testing healthcare workers and enforcing meaningful international travel quarantine. But will we?

Tomás Ryan - avatar

Tomás Ryan

3rd January, 2021
Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got
There’s a chasm between having a vaccine and finishing the marathon with widespread population immunity Pic:iStock

It’s 2021 and we’re in a deep hole. How will we approach the new year? We can sit here and wait for vaccines to save us, which means enduring rolling lockdowns in 2021. Or we can take action and choose to suppress the transmission of Covid-19 until we get to level 1 restrictions, and stay there.

We are facing possibly our worst crisis yet in the pandemic. The new B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Generic alternatives are available for Yasmin and Yasminelle, but not Yaz

Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 hour ago
A sign of things to come: Beijing city centre shuts up shop in February, in response to the virus Pic: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The enemy within: the year of coronavirus

Health Danielle Barron 1 week ago
Biosimilars are generally cheaper than their originally patented counterparts

Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago
The pouches are sold under the brand name Nordic Spirit. Nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream by placing a pouch between the upper lip and gum

Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches

Health Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1