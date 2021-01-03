Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got

It’s 2021 and we’re in a deep hole. How will we approach the new year? We can sit here and wait for vaccines to save us, which means enduring rolling lockdowns in 2021. Or we can take action and choose to suppress the transmission of Covid-19 until we get to level 1 restrictions, and stay there.

We are facing possibly our worst crisis yet in the pandemic. The new B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is...