Tomás Ryan: Living with the virus has failed: we must fight it with all we’ve got
We can make this third lockdown our last by aggressively suppressing the virus, serially testing healthcare workers and enforcing meaningful international travel quarantine. But will we?
Tomás Ryan
It’s 2021 and we’re in a deep hole. How will we approach the new year? We can sit here and wait for vaccines to save us, which means enduring rolling lockdowns in 2021. Or we can take action and choose to suppress the transmission of Covid-19 until we get to level 1 restrictions, and stay there.
We are facing possibly our worst crisis yet in the pandemic. The new B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Production backlog at Bayer causes contraceptive shortages
Commonly prescribed birth-control pills may not be available until as late as April due to issues at plant
The enemy within: the year of coronavirus
On New Year’s Eve 2019, a mysterious pneumonia strain was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We could never have imagined then the devastating impact it was going to have on the world in the ensuing months
Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year
Gainshare initiative provided an incentive for hospitals to switch to biosimilar medicines as soon as originals had gone off patent
Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches
Officials are examining the health implications of a product marketed as a discreet alternative to smoking